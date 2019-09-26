The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Marana, Picture Rocks and Rillito until 4:15 p.m., according to the NWS’ Tucson Twitter account.
The warning, which covers the area in and around Interstate 10, includes the possibility of quarter-sized hail and heavy winds, impacting an area of 37,705 people and 10 schools, the tweet said.
