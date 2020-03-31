The two public school districts on Tucson’s north side, Amphi and Marana Unified, are split on hosting a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors. The former has yet to make a decision, while the latter canceled the May ceremonies.
The Arizona State Board of Education met on Tuesday morning to discuss whether graduating seniors would still receive their diplomas at the end of the year after Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that schools would remain closed through the academic year.
The state board decided that the more than 80,000 young adults finishing up their high school careers will get the chance to graduate this year, even if that just means receiving their diplomas.
Schools will also be allowed to determine if a student made use of educational resources available to them while school’s were closed when assessing if a senior should graduate.
After Ducey and Hoffman made their announcement ending in-school activities for the year, the Marana Unified School District announced in an email that it would forgo graduation this year.
MUSD Superintendent Doug Wilson also announced that the district would not host any promotion or prom night events, in addition to any musical/dance or drama shows and sports practices.
“I want to stress that we are working to find alternative ways to celebrate and acknowledge these important milestones for our students and we will continue to share information in the days ahead,” Wilson wrote.
According to Amphitheater Public Schools Communications Director Michelle Valenzuela, the district has not yet made a decision regarding graduation.
