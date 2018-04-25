In 1974, attorney Bill Rodman auditioned for a role in “40 Karats,” a play produced by the Glenview, Illinois Theatre Guild and its founder/director Judi Tamarkin, a single mother of three young children.
Bill, an attorney “looking for something to do” at a time his own marriage was ending, tried out for the male lead, a 22 year old in a relationship with an older woman. He was 32 at the time.
“I figured he could play 22,” Judi said. “He was young, blond, a darling guy. I thought, ‘He’s perfect, he’s just what I’m looking for,’ never thinking he’s perfect for a part in my life.”
“Judi had other things in mind,” Bill quipped over a recent lunch.
Weeks after that first audition, he called.
“I thought she was gorgeous,” Bill said.
Their relationship “took off and got to warp speed in a matter of days.” They were married Aug. 31, 1975.
Forty-four years after that first audition, Judi is directing Bill on stage again, in the inaugural Oro Valley Theatre Company production, Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” He’s in the difficult role of stage manager, a lead character in the play. The opening is staged at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, April 25 and will continue this Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. For tickets, call 529-1000, or go to gaslightmusichall.com.
After marriage, the Rodmans settled into remarkably busy living: Raising children, attaining advanced degrees and pursuing diverse careers. For Judi it was college-level teaching and private counseling. And for Bill, the practice of law, service to the State of Illinois, terms on school boards and operation of two large social service agencies, among other endeavors. Today, Bill serves on the Oro Valley Town Council. Judi kept directing theater (though she prefers the ‘re’ spelling). In suburban Chicago, she gained a reputation as one of the best directors. With collaborators, Judi could “draw the best talent, because everyone knew their shows would be good,” Bill said. “She’s very good at what she does. I knew that from the very first show.”
“I really don’t like to let any grass grow,” Judi said. “I’ve always believed in opportunity knocking.”
Judi has directed Bill in many theater productions, and they’ve acted together, most recently in “Love Letters” at The Gallery Golf Club. Bill can take direction. “That’s why she married me,” he said. “It was something to do together. She was good at it, and I could walk and chew gum.”
A time came, though, when the theater stopped. Life was too busy. Twenty years passed.
Bill’s election to the town council takes him away from their Oro Valley home. Last summer, driving back from Colorado, Judi exclaimed “I’ve got to do something.” Performing arts were absent in Oro Valley’s arts scene. “We’re going to fill a hole in a community that loves the arts,” she decided.
The Oro Valley Theatre Company was born. Judi formed a board. She gives the credit to her colleagues—Marty Waters, Sue Bishop, Cindy and Bob Asbell, Bill Fry, Ted Dreisinger, Lynne Newbauer and others—for the company’s fast start.
“I can’t do this myself,” Judi said.
To Judi, it was important to “mount a show,” and quickly. “If I get any older, it’s just not going to work.” Wilder’s “Our Town” is, in Judi’s view, the perfect first production.
More than 60 people auditioned for the play, but Judi didn’t find her stage manager. She turned to Bill. “I asked him a million times, ‘are you auditioning?’ He never answered me. He said, ‘I hope we don’t have to go there.’ When I couldn’t find anybody, I just said ‘help.’” Eventually, he agreed.
It’s not an easy role. The stage manager in Our Town is “a very natural, conversational, down-home kind of guy,” Judi said, harder to pull off than it might appear.
“It’s the hardest part to learn I have ever done. It’s a story that moves. It’s a difficult part, and there’s a lot of pressure,” Bill said. “My wife is directing, and I don’t want to let her down.”
How is it that a wife can direct her husband on stage, and have the experience to enrich their relationship?
“For me, it’s respect,” Bill said. “I respect her ability, I respect her talent, in an area I know she can help me be better. There’s no envy, no jealousy.”
“I respect Bill’s talent in all the things he does,” Judi said. “And we trust each other. I trust Bill as an actor and as a husband.”
“Who would have thought this, at our ages?” Bill said. “Did we plan this? No.” All their lives together, the Rodmans have seen opportunities, and said, “‘Let’s try this.’ And here we are.”
“We’re opening a new door, together, with lots of friends,” Judi said.
