The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona has grown to 1,598 as of Thursday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health. Of those cases, 237 are in Pima County. There are 961 cases in Maricopa County, and 114 in Coconino County.
The disease has claimed the lives of 32 Arizonans, including 11 in Pima County.
Residents between the age of 20 and 44 years old account for the most infections (577), while those 65 and older account for 387 cases.
According to the state, if you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:
- Avoid contact with others.
- Do not travel while sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.
Illness can be severe and require hospitalization, but most individuals recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain and fever-reducing medications. These symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, including early or mild symptoms, you should be in isolation and stay away from others until:
- You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND
- Other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
- At least 7 days have passed since your specimen was collected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.