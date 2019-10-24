Find your best interview clothes and head over to the Kino Event Center next Monday, Oct. 24 for a chance to land a job in a wide variety of industries.
Job seekers can connect with hiring managers at an event sponsored by the Pima County One-Stop from noon to 3 p.m.
Representatives from more than a dozen public and private organizations will attend, including Agero; American Red Cross; Amphitheater Public Schools; Arizona Department of Economic Security; Arizona Department of Transportation; Assured Imaging; CaptionCall; Danville Services; Encompass Health; Geico; Goodwill Industries; Harpers LTD. Cabinetry; MP Properties Marana; Randstad USA; Terracon Engineers & Scientists; the City of Tucson; and Tucson Medical Center.
Applicants must come dressed for an interview and bring their resume. Aids and services will be available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.