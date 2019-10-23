The Oro Valley Theatre Company will present “Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rogers & Hammerstein,” for two nights, Nov. 12 and 21, in the new, covered Tohono Chul pavilion, located at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.
“Some Enchanted Evening” is a musical revue featuring celebrated songs that are a part of American music history, from “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “Carousel,” “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” and more.
The show places five performers in a theatrical setting, first backstage, where the songs are sung as personal interplay, then brought onstage. While offering the performers an opportunity to explore the songs within their own styles and sensibilities, “Some Enchanted Evening” offers the audience a glorious parade of genuine hits.
Music is by Richard Rogers with lyrics from Oscar Hammerstein II. The performance is directed by Judi Rodman, with music direction by Rob Boone.
Ticket prices are $40 for the show (all seats reserved) or $80 for dinner and show (Select menu, limited seating, in the Tohono Chul Garden Bistro). Tickets can be purchased through Brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1 (800) 838-3006. For more information and questions, call 505-1856 or visit ovtheatrecompany.com.
