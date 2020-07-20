Romspen, LLC, the owner of the former Vistoso golf course, has decided to postpone all neighborhood meetings related to their development plans until the spring of 2021.
The Town of Oro Valley announced the decision Friday, July 17 and said it was made to provide additional time for negotiations between Romspen and the Conservation Fund on a potential land deal to preserve the golf course as open space in perpetuity.
In response to an 87-acre development plan put forth by Romspen that included new single-family homes, casitas and a potential senior care facility, local residents of Rancho Vistoso worked together to solicit the help of the Conservation Fund, a nationwide environmental nonprofit that acquires land with high conservation value and ensures it becomes public open space.
When representatives from the Conservation Fund expressed interest in the property, they offered to use their large revolving fund to purchase the Vistoso course from Romspen with cash at fair market value.
If this were to happen, the Conservation Fund would hold the property for up to two years while they work with the community and stakeholders to identify funds, including grants and private money, to purchase the property. The property would then be gifted to a public agency (which may or may not be the Town of Oro Valley) who will guarantee that the land is conserved as open space forever.
The proposal was brought to the town council in June and received a warm reception from Mayor Joe Winfield and council member Melanie Barrett. Since then, the town, Romspen and the Conservation Fund have been in discussions about how to move forward.
“We want to ensure that the two parties have all the resources for successful negotiations, and right now, a critical resource is time,” said Oro Valley Planning Manager Bayer Vella in a press release.
Vella said public participation will still be a central component going forward. While neighborhood meetings are being postponed to next year, he said the number of public meetings will not be reduced.
For more information, visit ovprojects.com.
