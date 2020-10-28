In the Living River of Words poetry and art contest, local elementary students described the Santa Cruz River in 2019 as peaceful, pleasant, better than a beach and “almost like we are not in a desert.” And this praise is not empty—this is likely the healthiest Santa Cruz these children have ever seen.
According to the Sonoran Institute and Pima County’s latest “Living River” report, which tracks the conditions of the Santa Cruz, the river is now home to more species, cleaner water, enhanced river parks, and has a more variable flow thanks to 2013 improvements to the wastewater that is released into the river.
The Sonoran Institute, a conservation nonprofit, launched annual Living River reports in 2008 to track river conditions in Santa Cruz County. In 2012, the Sonoran Institute partnered with Pima County to monitor the quality of the Santa Cruz River around Tucson ahead of $600 million in upgrades to the wastewater treatment process.
“We’ve been releasing water into the river for decades, but it’s really in 2013 when they improved the treatment that we’re seeing much higher quality water,” said Claire Zugmeyer, ecologist with the Sonoran Institute. “The quality of the water does get impacted as it flows downstream and mixes with stormwater or the rest of the environment. But generally, the improvements we’ve seen are a direct result of these 2013 improvements at the reclamation facilities.”
The 7th annual Living River report, released last month, details findings from the 2019 “water year,” which concluded last September.
In 2013, researchers found an average of five aquatic invertebrate species at four sampling sites along the river. By 2019, that number increased to 23 species on average. These new invertebrates include species of mayflies, dragonflies and damselflies.
“Mayflies in particular have been interesting to see come back to the river, because they’re especially sensitive to pollution in the water,” Zugmeyer said. “The quality of water in the river, which is a direct result of these treatment upgrades, has really allowed those invertebrates to thrive.”
This continues findings from the 2018 report, where University of Arizona researchers found more than 160 total invertebrate species along the local reach of the Santa Cruz, including 12 pollution-sensitive species and over 40 species of dragonflies. Some dragonflies, like the powdered dancer and neotropical bluet, are now very common. Other 2018 arrivals included the russet-tipped clubtail dragonfly, a species associated with large rivers whose nearest population is along the Gila River near Kearny.
In addition, the endangered Gila topminnow returned to the river in 2017. However, no new species were found this year, indicating the river’s diversity trends may be stabilizing. Zugmeyer admits this year may be too small of a sample window to confirm stabilization versus growth.
“We can’t say for sure whether the river is completely stabilizing,” Zugmeyer said. “Rivers, by their nature, are constantly changing.”
The water quality itself is also increasing. Last year’s Living River report found that ammonia levels were no longer toxic, and this year’s report found that ammonia levels were even lower. In 2013, ammonia concentrations were at 13 milligrams per liter; this number is now at 1 milligram per liter.
The report found that effluent (the treated wastewater released into the river) is also recharging the water table more efficiently, with some seemingly paradoxical results. According to the report: Since the wastewater treatment upgrades, river flow extent is shorter and more variable. In June 2013, the river flowed uninterrupted for more than 28 miles. In June 2019, the flow decreased to 21 miles and was dry for a 1.3 mile stretch. Now occurring every June since 2014, this dry stretch has ranged from 0.3 to nearly two miles long. Variability in flow extent is complex and impacted by many factors. Cleaner water infiltrates the riverbed more easily to replenish the aquifer. Infiltration also increases after seasonal floods scour the riverbed. In fact, the longest dry stretches were in years with larger and more recent peak floods.
“Unless it’s raining and there’s stormwater coming in, 100 percent of the water we see added to the river is recycled water,” Zugmeyer said. “It’s been treated to a high standard and released. And if you’re down by the river, you wouldn’t even realize it. The quality is so good.”
Due to the inherent delay in the Living River reports, information on 2020 is not yet available. However, this year’s record-breaking summer heat and pitiful monsoon were sure to impact the river’s levels.
“The Santa Cruz River really is a foundation for the region’s rich natural and cultural heritage. And while there’s been a lot focused on what we’ve lost, the river still has flowing sections,” Zugmeyer said. “It’s not the natural flowing river we once had, but whether it’s flowing or drying, the river offers so many benefits.”
Increasing public outreach is also a goal of the Sonoran Institute and Pima County partnership. The Pima County Regional Flood Control District is currently preparing a management plan for the river corridor, and is seeking public input. An online survey on the wide-ranging set of improvements that will potentially be implemented along the river is available through the end of the year at tiny.cc/scrprojects. These improvements include litter traps on stormwater drains, new wetlands, new bridges and wildlife connectivity.
Other outreach efforts include the Living River of Words poetry and art contest, field trips to the river, and distributing the Living River report to all 25 branches of the Pima County Public Library, as well as households along the Santa Cruz River.
“Our hope is that these reports and outreach efforts draw more attention to the river,” Zugmeyer said. “This has helped connect the ecology of the river to people’s values and how we live our lives.”
The full report is available online at sonoraninstitute.org/resource_tag/living-river/
The public survey for the Pima County Regional Flood Control District’s river corridor management plan is available at tiny.cc/scrprojects.
