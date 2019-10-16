Last year, I challenged the readers of the Explorer and Marana News to make a positive difference in someone else’s life during the month of October. Little did I know so many of you would answer the call.
In an unbelievable act of selfless giving during a time when so many local nonprofits and community groups are looking for help, our readers donated pillows to victims of domestic abuse and purchased socks from high school students interested in donating clothes to the less fortunate—helping both groups achieve their giving goals.
It’s that time once again. Time to remember that not everyone is as fortunate as you, and that a small act of kindness could go a long way for someone facing a tough time in their life.
If you can’t think of a way to help out, there’s a perfect opportunity this Friday in Oro Valley. Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is hosting a stuff the bus event at the Rooney Ranch shopping center, 10555 N. Oracle Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Every little bit helps, and area residents are asked to donate supplies to victims of such a cowardly crime. Items on the agency’s Winter 2018-2019 wish list include gift cards to places like Fry’s, Safeway, Walmart and Target, hair care products, baby items and diapers, warm jackets and sweaters, bedding, toiletries and hygiene supplies, refillable water bottle and suitcases. Emerge! asks that only new items be donated due to capacity and lack of storage space.
If you can’t make it to the event, Tucson Local Media is hosting a collection drive once again. Bring supplies to our office, 7225 N. Mona Lisa Road, #125, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and look for the purple box. For our own supply, we’re focusing on twin sheets, bath towels and other toiletries.
There are plenty of other ways to help Emerge!, including educating yourself about domestic abuse, volunteering your time or making a charitable tax donation. For more information on how to make a difference, go online to emergecenter.org/how-to-help/ or call 795-8001. The center is located at 2545 E. Adams St. in Tucson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.