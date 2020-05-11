Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 11,000 of Monday, May 11, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,602 of the state’s 11,380 confirmed cases.
As part of a partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, MHC Healthcare is taking part in Arizona’s COVID-19 “testing blitz” this Saturday, May 16.
World View, a Tucson-based space technology company that develops high-altitude balloon systems, is shifting its business to manufacture isolation gowns for the Pima County healthcare workers who are currently battling COVID-19.
Arizona took another tentative step toward reopening the state’s economy Monday, when dine-in restaurants were allowed to resume limited service. But while reopening the economy could come relatively swiftly, experts say reviving the economy could take years.
There's been lots of news and information coming out about the Economic Impact Payments provided to eligible taxpayers for COVID-19 relief, including what you were to expect upon delivery. That amount might look a little different than you were first expecting, but there may be a very good reason why.
Located in the Catalina Foothills, La Encantada shopping center reopened its stores on Friday, May 8. The shopping center included “significantly enhanced” cleaning and sanitization practices and added signage and other safeguards to the property in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Tucson Premium Outlets reopened Monday morning at 11 a.m. after closing to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 19.The shopping center announced it would open its stores Friday, and unveiled a coronavirus exposure control policy in order to meet elevated safety standards.
