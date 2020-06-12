According to the Pima County Office of Emergency management and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, north side residents that evacuated yesterday may return to their homes, though orders to remain prepared to leave are still in effect.
On Thursday, The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order for certain Foothills neighborhoods currently threatened by the ongoing Bighorn Fire: Homes between Alvernon Way and First Avenue, North of Ina Road. They can now return to their homes.
Business and residents of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive, should also remain on alert status for potential evacuation notices.
Oro Valley residents and businesses to the east of Oracle Road, from Magee Road to Catalina State Park, should also be prepared to leave their homes if conditions change. The Bighorn fire is currently burning roughly 7,000 acres in the Catalina mountain range, threatening homes in eastern Oro Valley and along the southern base of the mountains.
Residents can ask fire related questions at 351-3473. Information on the Bighorn Fire can be found here. Find out more about the Ready, Set, Go program here.
