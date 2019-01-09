The Marana Chamber continues our mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community for the New Year, and we’re excited for what 2019 has in store for all of us.
Last month we were blessed for KB Homes Gladden Farms to host our Holiday Mixer in grand style. The venue was sparkling and beautifully dressed for the holidays. We had a huge turnout despite torrential rains. Thanks to all our members for celebrating with us!
Another huge crowd applauded the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for the Hampton Inn and Suites at 6300 W. Marana Center Blvd., across from the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall in Marana. This is the first hotel to open in Marana since the Ritz-Carlton in 2009, and is also the first skyscraper in Marana at four stories.
We are looking forward to positive growth as we introduce our new President and CEO, Audra Winters, who will be starting next month.
The Town of Marana had another solid residential growth month with 59 new single-family housing permits in December.
The Marana Chamber wishes all a happy, prosperous, and safe New Year! Our gratitude extends to our business members and our community that helps to make them strong.
Speaking of members, we’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members, Hampton Inn & Suites, Canon Solutions, Calluna Travel, Nu Flow, Splitting Timber Axe Range, The University of Arizona Small Business Utilization Program and H2OJoe Cristiani’s Water Systems.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great. For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call us at 682-4314.
Ed Stolmaker is the President and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
