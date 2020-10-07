La Encantada Fine Art Market. La Encantada mall is celebrating October – and embracing the cooler weather – with their Fall Fine Art Market, taking place Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25. This showcase of dozens of artists is presented by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. According to SAACA, this free artisan market features nationally recognized artists exhibiting throughout the walkways of La Encantada, including jewelry, fiber, ceramics, glass, photography, watercolor, and mixed media. Due to COVID, the 2020 market will take on a reduced capacity format, to provide a safe outdoor shopping experience. This reduced format includes social distancing, extra sanitization, and mandatory face masks for attendees and vendors. SAACA (formerly the Greater Oro Valley Arts Council) was created to develop cultivated programming that spotlights local creatives and celebrates unique culture, while providing direct opportunities for artists to make and sell their work. Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. on the Northwest corner of Skyline and Campbell Road. Free admission.
El Jefe Cat Lounge. El Jefe Cat Lounge opened up last year, but, for obvious reasons, was shut down the past few months. But they just reopened! And if you haven’t been yet, go check it out and go get some of the serotonin we all need so desperately right now. It’s a beautiful, three-story facility with dozens of kitties that are available to snuggle with, and to adopt! Wear a face mask, observe social distancing with other humans and head on over. Reservations at eljefecatlounge.com are recommended, but not required. 3025 N. Campbell Ave, suite 141. $12/person/hour. eljefecatlounge.com
