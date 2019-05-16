A section of west Naranja Drive will close for the weekend after afternoon rush hour traffic Friday afternoon as part of paving related to the La Cholla widening project.
Hunter Contracting, Co. will close Naranja from North La Cholla Boulevard east to Par Drive beginning Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. through Monday, May 20 at 7 a.m. Delays may occur during the closure, and drivers are asked to consider taking alternate routes.
The timing of the closure will also ensure that extra lanes are available for the Ironwood Ridge High School graduation the night of Wednesday, May 22.
Alternate routes to use during the closure include West Lambert Lane and West Tangerine Road. Local traffic access will be allowed via Arizona Rose and Cactus Rose. North and south bound traffic on La Cholla will remain open during the closure, and Naranja Drive west of the intersection will remain open.
