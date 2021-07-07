The family of a Golder Ranch Fire District captain is seeking donations to help with family expenses following his death.
Capt. Lucas Giampa died Monday, June 28, in a motorcycle crash near Benson Highway and East Irvington Road.
“Captain Giampa was a man of conviction,” Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said. “He was principled and had a strong internal compass. He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him.”
Giampa had been a firefighter for 21 years and held the rank of captain since 2016. Before coming to work for Golder Ranch, Giampa worked for the Mountain Vista Fire District from 2014-2017.
As a graduate of Flowing Wells High School, Giampa had always enjoyed serving his community, Giampa began his fire service career at Rural/Metro Fire Department in 2002.
He also worked at Pima Community College as an adjunct professor for the Fire Science Program and assisted with instruction in basic first aid and CPR to residents of his fire district.
Giampa is survived by his wife, Jamie, and their five children. Jamie Giampa works as a paramedic, according to a GoFundMe site set up for the family, which notes that “Jamie and her family have a long road ahead of them and can use any help at this time.”
Contribute to the GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/giampa-family.
