Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona hit 9,707 as of Wednesday, May 6, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,425 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 426 people statewide, including 116 in Pima County, according to the report.
At least five Arizona prisoners have died from complications related to COVID-19, validating the fear of many advocates and family members of incarcerated people. Now that the highly contagious virus has infiltrated the state’s prisons, the number of deaths are likely to increase.
According to Fennemore Craig attorney Jessica Post, businesses should develop an understanding of new labor and employment laws, create a plan for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.