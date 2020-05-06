Above Tucson

Tucson skyline

 Bigstock

forum_head

Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links for more information.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona hit 9,707 as of Wednesday, May 6, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,425 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 426 people statewide, including 116 in Pima County, according to the report.

At least five Arizona prisoners have died from complications related to COVID-19, validating the fear of many advocates and family members of incarcerated people. Now that the highly contagious virus has infiltrated the state’s prisons, the number of deaths are likely to increase.

forum_ad

For those who've lost their job or can no longer afford diabetes supplies due to COVID-19, Tucson Medical Center is hosting a diabetes resource page listing discounts and cost-saving information from the three major insulin manufacturers. The page lists multiple manufacturer patient assistance programs from Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk, and even breaks down types of insulin coverage for those with and without insurance. 
 
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Saguaro National Park East and West have remained open to allow for a little bit of exercise and a breath of fresh air. In addition to social distancing, park users should prepare for the recently soaring temperatures.
 
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, an advocacy group representing more than 20,000 nonprofits, estimates the state's nonprofit sector has already lost more than $40 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipates a $433 million loss be year's end.
 

According to Fennemore Craig attorney Jessica Post, businesses should develop an understanding of new labor and employment laws, create a plan for reducing the spread of COVID-19.
 
The Rialto Theatre and 191 Toole have joined forces with the National Independent Venue Association to ask legislators to provide federal funding for struggling concert halls. 

forum_foot

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.