1. Laugh out loud with Emmy-winning Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $47-$93; ticketmaster.com.
2. Don’t miss multitalented comedian, actor, and writer Rodney Carrington at the Diamond Center. Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $30-$45; startickets.com.
3. Enjoy the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia, presented by Broadway in Tucson. Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 20-21; 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $25-$140; broadwayintucson.com.
4. Don’t miss the Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer, writer and satirist Randy Rainbow Live! with musical parodies and political spoofs that have garnered him worldwide acclaim. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $42-$88; foxtucson.com.
5. Browse original artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and gift items by more than 100 artisans at the Holiday Artisans Market & Street Festival. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 22-24; 140 N. Main Ave.; free admission; Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block; 624-2333 or tucsonmuseumofart.org.
