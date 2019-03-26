The Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees for certain pets in the shelter next month, with the help of some of its volunteers.
Throughout April, animals with a kennel card that reads “I’m a PACC Volunteer Pick! My fee is waived!” will be included in the promotion. The cards will also include text from the volunteers with details about that pet.
National Volunteer Week takes place the third week of April each year, and PACC officials decided to highlight volunteers by waiving fees on select pets. According to the shelter, there are 356 dogs and puppies and 73 cats and kittens currently living on the property. All pets adopted will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs.
The Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.