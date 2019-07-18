Oro Valley residents will have the opportunity to voice their opinion on the town-owned community center, golf courses and other associated amenities next Wednesday evening during a special meeting of the council.
To accommodate extra attendees, the meeting will take place at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia.
At the July 16 Budget and Finance Commission meeting, Mayor Joe Winfield told attendees that council would take ample time to listen to and consider the opinions of residents.
The posted topic is “Discussion and possible action regarding Town of Oro Valley golf operations.”
Town Manager Mary Jacobs has provided council with documents explaining potential costs and projections for different operating layouts—including 36-, 27- and 18-hole configurations, as well as a “No Golf” option.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The video will be streamed online, with a link available at orovalleyaz.gov.
Town-prepared documents can be found here.
