Bisbee Breakfast Club and Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler are expected to open their doors later this year off North Sandario Road, the latest tenants announced in Marana’s Main Street Project.
The restaurants, going up on a single parcel of land, will join a nearby McDonald’s, R & R Pizza Express and Nico’s Mexican Food.
According to developer Drew Monson, president of Aberdeen Management & Development, the site will include two single-story buildings totaling about 8,000 square feet of usable space.
With easy access to the interstate from Marana Road and a general lack of sit-down dining in the region, Monson said both restaurants are a great addition to the local community.
“I think they’re great businesses for the area because they’re out in the community, they’re local players and they’ve proven to be very popular in Tucson,” Monson said. “They’re great operators with local roots.”
While the area of Marana Road near I-10 has developed as a “typical off-the-interstate” area with some commercial, gas station and fast food, Marana Economic Development Specialist Heath Vescovi-Chiordi said the addition of Bisbee Breakfast Club and Chuy’s are examples of “more elevated experiences” the region is missing.
The amenities in North Marana are sparse as they are right now, Vescovi-Chiordi said, and the town is working with developers to remedy the situation.
Construction crews broke ground at the site earlier in the summer, and Monson said work should wrap up in the fall. The actual opening date for both restaurants will depend on tenant improvements, though Monson expects doors to open before the end of the year. There is space for more tenants to open up shop in the future, including a drive-thru.
The addition of two restaurants is good news in its own right, though it also bodes well for the future of the long-range Main Street Project and the Downtown Marana Overlay, Vescovi-Chiordi said.
The end goal of the Main Street Project is to create a developed environment through which residents and visitors can walk between different businesses and amenities, similar to a downtown, according to Vescovi-Chiordi.
“We want to make it a public space where people can come in and enjoy amenities like this and use them,” he said.
When developers like Monson can erect a building with tenants already locked in, it helps the town attract even more businesses to the area, Vescovi-Chiordi said, especially when sights are set on the town’s future economic success.
“It’s a pretty healthy vision that we have, and it’s difficult to get there, but with good developers that like to help you and participate, it makes it much easier,” Viscovi-Chiordi said.
Chuy’s and Bisbee Breakfast Club aren’t the only new restaurants announced in the area: A Jack in the Box will soon go up adjacent to the existing Tumbleweed Bar, near the new roundabout.
