Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and contractor Achen Gardner are handling the work along Hartman Lane between Linda Vista Boulevard and Cortaro Farms Road. The contractor began work south of the intersection at Cortaro Farms, and is working northward toward Linda Vista Boulevard. The installation is expected to take approximately 5 months.
Sections of Hartman Lane will be completely closed to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the area where the contractor is working. Cortaro Crossing Drive will be closed at Hartman Lane
Local traffic only will be permitted south on Hartman Lane between Overton Road and Cortaro Crossing Drive. There is no access to Cortaro Farms Road from Hartman Lane north of Carriage Drive. North and southbound travel on Hartman Lane between Cortaro Farms Road and Carriage Drive will be permitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.