The Town of Oro Valley announced further cancellations to public events Friday afternoon, including third-party events.
The Arizona Distance Classic scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Taste of Oro Valley, scheduled for March 29 at Steam Pump Ranch is postponed. The Arizona Association of Community Managers HOA Forum (April 3) and the Oro Valley Kids Concert Series (April 4) have also been postponed.
Oro Valley Water Utility is strongly encouraging the use of online payments, and will suspend shutoffs and late fees through the end of the month. At that time, the utility will reassess its policy.
