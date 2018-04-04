Cast members in “Our Town,” the Oro Valley Theatre Company production staged April 25, 26 and 29 at The Gaslight Music Hall, range in age from 11 to 75.
They are students, working people and retirees from all life’s stages and experiences, hailing from Oro Valley, Marana and Tucson. Essentially, they are “our town,” which is part of the reason Company founder Judi Rodman selected the always familiar, Pulitzer Prize-winning classic written by Thornton Wilder.
Wilder “has written a story that is brilliant, truthful and timeless, a universal work of art that has the power to speak to everyone, aesthetically and thematically,” Rodman said. “’Our Town is one of the most beloved and most frequently performed plays in the history of American theater.”
Xia Karl, who plays the female lead Emily, is a University of Arizona student who lives in Oro Valley. Pearce Lochner, cast in the role of George, is a Pima Community College student and Oro Valley resident. Students from Ironwood Ridge High School, Wilson K-8 School and Basis Oro Valley are in the cast, along with young people from Leman Academy of Excellence, which has allowed use of its school for rehearsals.
The omniscient stage manager, who speaks directly to the audience, is being played by Bill Rodman, a retired attorney, Town of Oro Valley Councilmember and husband of Judi.
More than 40 years ago, Judi and Bill met in Illinois, where Bill, a young attorney, auditioned for a play Judi directed. They are together again in evening performances at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 25 and 26, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29. For tickets, call 529-1000, or go to gaslightmusichall.com.
Dave Perry is the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.