If you were busy at work, taking care of kids or finding some inspiration from nature today and didn't track the news here's what Tucson Local Media covered Tuesday, March 31.
(Each entry includes a link to the story)
Arizona has confirmed 1,289 cases of COVID-19. The state has recorded 24 deaths. Six people have died in Pima County.
There are two candidates running to replace Pima County Supervisor Richard Elías, who passed away Saturday at 61. Consuelo Hernandez and Adelita Grijalva have their sights set on the position.
After Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order on Monday, Pima County announced that non-essential employees will start working from home or be placed on leave.
In an effort to help those still at work during the COVID-19 pandemic, three local restaurants are offering food to grocery workers throughout Tucson. Prep & Pastry, Commoner & Co. and eegee's dropped off meals.
Walmart is stepping up its employee safety efforts by sending infrared thermometers to all facilities. The news was announced by company CEO John Furner, who said the update will take three weeks.
If you've got spare medical equipment or PPEs sitting around the house (or in storage) Banner Health is accepting donations to supply its employees. Donations can be made Monday through Friday.
Marana Unified School District and Amphi Public Schools are split on hosting graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19. The former cancelled ceremonies last week, while the latter is still on the fence.
In a big hit for Tucson's thriving breakfast and brunch scene, Bisbee Breakfast Club announced the temporary closures at all its Tucson locations, effective immediately. The company plans to reopen in the future.
If you're looking to be a positive force in someone else's life, you could try writing a loving message to someone living in a senior facility? Park Senior Villas is asking for letters, notes and pictures.
