Numerous trails throughout the Santa Catalinas and the majority of Sabino Canyon are now reopened to the public after being closed by the Bighorn Fire this June.
But Coronado forest rangers have a message for hikers, trail runners and bird watchers—make sure you know what trails are open before you go.
Trail heads that begin on Pima County land, like Pima Canyon, Finger Rock, Ventana Canyon and Bear Canyon are open to the public until they reach the boundary of the Coronado National Forest and/or the burn scar area, said Coronado National Forest Public Information Officer Dorilis Camacho-Torres.
“Some of these trails are not as established as before and people can get lost,” Camacho-Torres said. “Some of the trails might not even be there anymore once you reach the burn scar.”
Camacho-Torres also warns against obstacles like fallen trees or saguaros that may obstruct higher elevation trails in the Santa Catalina Mountains. Furthermore, entering closed trail areas is not only dangerous, it’s against the law. Violators could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor and pay a $5,000 fine and/or six months of jail time, according to Camacho-Torres.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area also reopened on Sept. 21 as a part of the updated order. However, the visitor center, tram service, restrooms and trash service to certain areas is suspended at this time. Santa Catalina District Ranger CJ Woodard said while these trails may be open, dangers caused by the fire are still present so outdoor enthusiasts should practice caution.
“Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire due to mitigation measures implemented by the Burned Area Emergency Response team,” Woodard said. “Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant”
Mount Lemmon’s General Hitchcock Highway and many trails in the area are open, but developed recreation sites—like Rose Canyon Lake—and campgrounds remained closed. Closures throughout the Santa Catalinas will remain in effect until Nov.1 or otherwise rescinded, according to the USDA’s Forest System Trail and Recreational Site Closure Order.
