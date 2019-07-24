While it’s common to hear about family members butting heads, it’s not every day you hear about a woman hiring someone to kill her daughter-in-law.
“Murder for Hire,” an Oxygen network reality series, explores the world of those who hire a hitman. The seventh episode of the first season, titled “Monster-In-Law,” dives into a murder for hire charge that took place in Oro Valley.
The episode focuses on Theresa Irene White, who conspired to have her daughter-in law, Melissa Shreve, killed in 2013. White’s motive for the crime stemmed from Shreve keeping her children away from their grandmother, who had an alcohol problem.
Luckily, the Oro Valley Police Department cracked the case before any harm could be done to Shreve by utilizing an undercover cop disguised as a hitman to speak with White. After White made steps toward finalizing the deal, she was arrested in 2013. She was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2015. White died four years into her sentence.
The episode explains all the details of the case, from when White started concocting her plan, to who turned her in and more. This episode premiered on May 26.
And it all started with a phone call from ShedMedia to the Oro Valley police, according to OVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo.
“The case was closed, so I informed her she could get the reports through a FOIA,” Trevizo said. “She submitted the FOIA and after reading over the reports, she wanted to see if we would be interested in participating in their true crime series.”
Once the episode was pitched, Trevizo took on many responsibilities during the development process. She was a producer of sorts for the production, responsible for pitching the idea to command staff, corresponding with the production company, handling legal documents, setting up interviews and plenty more.
Other OVPD staff involved included Officer Deren Jackson and retired detective Mike Cruce.
“When you look at Theresa, she looks like somebody’s grandmother,” Cruce said. “She doesn’t look dangerous, but looks are deceiving.”
Real footage from the case was featured in the episode, from voice conversations with White to video of her being arrested and interrogated.
The production process took a little under a week, starting on a Sunday and ending on a Saturday. According to Trevizo, filming began at 7 a.m. and ended between 8 and 9 at night. In the end, a total of four officers were part of the interviewing process.
This isn’t the first time cameras came to Oro Valley for a show. The Oro Valley Police Department was also featured in an episode of the Netflix series, “Exhibit A.” The episode is titled “Video Forensics” and it takes a look into the uncertainty of using video footage as proof for a crime.
As for the finished product of the “Murder for Hire” episode, Trevizo has no complaints.
“We were very pleased with the product because it highlighted the great work our detectives do and their dedication to the community,” Trevizo said.
Ambur Wilkerson is a University of Arizona journalism graduate student and Tucson Local Media intern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.