1. Take cocktail craft and culinary creativity to a new level at the Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge with competing local bartenders and chefs creating their best concoctions, live music and entertainment hosted by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Community Food Bank. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive; $55-$95 (over age 21 only); 797-3959 or saaca.org.
2. Laugh out loud with wildly successful comedian Sebastian Maniscalco at his Stay Hungry Tour telling it like it is with his own kind of panache. Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $30-$60; startickets.com.
3. Don your running shoes for the Southern Arizona Roadrunners Labor Day Walk/Run featuring an 8-mile and a 5k walk/run around a course looping through a cactus forest in the Rincon Mountains of Saguaro National Park East. Details: 5:15-6 a.m. registration, 6:30 a.m. start, Monday, Sept. 2; 3693 S Old Spanish Trail; $40-$50; 991-0733 or azroadrunners.org.
4. Bring the entire family to the 2nd Annual Tucson Big Sing community sing-along with local music directors as song leaders. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, Reid Park; free admission, free-will offering; 237-6092.
5.Enjoy In From The Heat: Catalina Organ Festival Summer Concert Series featuring Illona Kubiaczyk-Adler. Details: noon (lunch followed by concert) Saturday, Aug. 31; Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd.; $10; catalinamethodist.org.
