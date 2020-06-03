On Monday, June 1, Pima County welcomed its new health director, former assistant Surgeon General Dr. Theresa Cullen. A graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Cullen has decades of experience in public health, as well as experience fighting epidemics; she worked as a volunteer physician combating the 2014 ebola crisis in Sierra Leone.
Cullen plans to use her federal and community work experience, as well as her background in information science, to assist Pima County in maneuvering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
While she applied for the position before a pandemic was declared, Cullen says the ongoing virus has not dampened her enthusiasm for her new role. Cullen moved to Tucson in 1979 and was intentionally looking for work that would allow her to better serve the community where she lived.
“This health department is particularly amazing because there’s an understanding that health is multifactorial,” Cullen said. “The system has to be attentive to all those different segments in order to help individuals as well as communities... We have a societal commitment to make the world better, and that means we have a commitment to help people achieve equity. And obviously behavioral health, as well as physical health and attention to other social determinants, are critical components of that.”
While she’s entering the role during a chaotic time for public health, Cullen says Pima County is well-suited as a community, and the virus provides some opportunities for growth.
“I think I’m coming into a health department that’s pretty mature, and has understood and addressed many of the issues we know can help achieve health equity,” Cullen said. “One of the indirect consequences of a pandemic is that people talk about health all the time now. There’s this ability for us to develop increased capacity and understanding through the pandemic itself.”
In addition to public health experience, Cullen is involved with Pima County’s Back to Business task force, which is planning how best to help the local economy resume and recover from COVID-19.
“One of our roles in Back to Business was looking at what metrics should be used to help inform any movement to change any restrictions,” Cullen said. “We wanted to ensure we had a way to track what was needed and related to the pandemic... I want the community to be healthy and thriving, as does everyone else, but I also want to support a safe community. So it’s really a balance between what we know, what we’re still learning, and ensuring we have appropriate data and insights into the factors that we believe influence our safety and economic success.”
While maintaining physical safety is critical during a pandemic, Cullen says a large part of public health is mental health. She says this became especially clear to her while managing a healthcare unit in Sierra Leone during ebola, which she describes as one of the biggest challenges of her life. The experience gave her an understanding of the multiple ways to ensure safety in a population.
“The critical thing about my work with ebola is the recognition of how critical it is for individuals, families and communities to feel safe from disease,” Cullen said. “And so I think one of the roles of a public health department is to help develop that sense of safety by recognizing the factors that influence it.”
Looking beyond the current pandemic, over the next three to five years, Cullen hopes to better the health department by utilizing innovative models of statistics and operational metrics.
“I do come from a very strong background of data and information science, and I think there’s opportunities at the health department to develop and embrace that model of looking at data as we move forward,” she said.
Before taking this position, Cullen started her public health career as a family practice physician for the Indian Health Service in San Carlos, Arizona, then served as the senior informatics consultant for Indian Health Service. After that role, she was chosen to be the Chief Information Officer in the Office of Information Technology. After retirement from U.S. public health service, she became the Chief Medical Information Officer and Director of Health Informatics for the Veterans Health Administration. More recently, Cullen worked as the Deputy Director for Global Health Informatics and an associate professor in Family Medicine at Regenstrief Institute/Indiana University.
While Cullen was officially appointed June 1, Dr. Bob England—who began serving as interim Health Director June 7, 2019—will stay on as a part-time physician to see Pima through this “initial phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic. England steps down “on the best of terms” with Pima County after working seven days a week for the past two-and-a-half months of pandemic.
“There’s a healing that will need to occur after this, and as a society and a county, we will need to be understanding of that process,” Cullen said. “I think there’s many opportunities here, on top of such a strong foundation as it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.