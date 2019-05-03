The Marana Police Department announced the passing of one of its own with the news that Detective Michael Torres passed away Friday, May 3. He began his career with the Tucson Police Department in 2005, where he served as a patrol officer, field training officer and investigator.
Torres joined MPD July 9, 2012. During his career with the department he served as a patrol officer, field training officer and detective.
As a detective, Torres worked in conjunction with many agencies in southern Arizona to investigate cases, and was well known in the Marana community for his tireless efforts in providing unparalleled service and unwavering protection. He was held in high regard by his family at the Marana Police Department and will be deeply missed.
The date and time of services are pending. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.