The first week of the high school football season is upon us, with a schedule of can’t-miss games in week one.
We’re treated to a rare Thursday night contest to kick off the year, with Canyon del Oro looking to knock off Flowing Wells tonight in Oro Valley. The Dorados will look for a measure of revenge, after losing to the Caballeros, 38-37 to open the season in 2018.
Elsewhere, former Ironwood Ridge coach Matt Johnson makes his debut at regional rival Mountain View against his former program on Friday night.
The Lions return much of their roster from last year’s 5-5 squad, including quarterback Hayden Parson and linebacker Aaron Logsdon.
The Nighthawks, meanwhile, feature do-it-all threat Octavio Audry-Cobos, who should see snaps at multiple offensive positions on Friday.
Elsewhere in northwest Tucson, Louie Ramirez and the Marana Tigers will look to start year two on a high note against Scottsdale power Horizon on Friday night.
The Tigers, who went 7-4 last year, beat the Huskies, 42-36 in the opening week of the year in 2018.
Ramirez’s squad will feature a new quarterback and several new pieces at skill positions on both sides of the ball but should feature the same offensive firepower that Marana has become known for.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons will look to rebound from a disappointing 5-6 campaign in 2018 on Friday night, hosting Sierra Vista’s Buena High School.
First-year Falcons coach Darius Kelly, who played high school ball for the Colts, will look to return the Falcons to their once-lofty standing in the 4A Kino region. He’ll rely on rising senior quarterback Conner Alubowicz and two-way star Will Parker heavily in Friday’s opener, with both showing signs of promise in the offseason.
The final game to watch this week pits another longtime power program, in Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, which hosts Rio Rico on Friday night.
The Lions are coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2018, but feature do-it-all back Evan Lovett, who ran for 1,192 yards as a sophomore last season.
There should be no shortage of on-field fireworks this week, regardless of which game you choose to attend.
So, without further ado, here’s the full schedule of games to look for in week one of the season. Happy watching, ladies and gents.
Catalina Foothills vs. Buena High School, 7 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 23)
Catalina Foothills High School (4300 E. Sunrise Drive)
The Falcons last faced off against the Colts in week one of the 2018 season, with Catalina Foothills winning, 28-17.
Canyon del Oro vs. Flowing Wells High School, 7 p.m. (Thursday, Aug. 22)
Canyon del Oro High School (25 W. Calle Concordia)
The Dorados and Caballeros opened the 2018 season against each other, with Flowing Wells winning, 38-37.
Ironwood Ridge vs. Mountain View High School, 7 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 23)
Ironwood Ridge High School (2475 W. Naranja Drive)
The Nighthawks and Lions met to open the 2018 season, with IRHS winning, 42-14.
Marana vs. Horizon High School, 7 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 23)
Marana High School (12000 W. Emigh Road)
The Tigers and Huskies faced off in the opening game of the 2018 season, with Marana winning that contest, 42-36.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy vs. Rio Rico High School, 7 p.m. (Friday, Aug. 23)
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (9500 N. Oracle Road)
The Lions and Hawks last met in the opening game of the 2018 season, with PRCA winning that contest, 48-12.
