The Harkins Tucson Spectrum theatre, located at 5455 S Calle Santa Cruz, will receive a variety of enhancements as part of Harkins Theatres' $150 million initiative to upgrade their existing theaters.
“Tucson Spectrum holds a special place in our hearts as our first Tucson location, especially for me as a native Tucsonan,” said Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres in a press release Thursday. “Delivering the Ultimate Moviegoing experience for our guests is always our number one priority. Part of delivering on this promise is to reinvest in our theatres with best-in-show technology and amenities. We are thrilled to announce the enhancements coming to Harkins Tucson Spectrum.”
The upgrades to the Spectrum Theatre will include new plush leather seating in all auditoriums, state-of-the-art laser projection, reserved seating and an in-lobby bar with local craft brews.
A CINÉ1 premium large format auditorium will also be added to the theater that includes features like Ultimate Lounger seats and Dolby Atmos 3D sound.
The construction has already begun and the theater will remain open while the upgrades take place.
For more information about Harkins Theatre, visit www.harkins.com/locations/tucson-spectrum-18.
