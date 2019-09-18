If you haven’t noticed yet on your weather apps (or the forecast in our paper), it’s starting to feel like fall in the Old Pueblo—and by that I mean the temperature stays under the triple digit mark every once in a while.
While many people in parts of the world that actually experience seasons mark the shift to autumn by watching the leaves change color, things are done a little differently here. Arizonans start hosting festivals.
That’s right; event season is upon us once again. Snowbirds will soon flock back to warmer winter climates, bringing with them plenty of spending power, and vacationers will come to Tucson to enjoy the beautiful views, rich culture and reasonable daytime temps.
We at Tucson Local Media are excited as anyone for the fun to begin, and we’ve already marked the season with some fun times courtesy of the hardworking people at the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. The fun is just starting, and there are plenty of good times for all still on the horizon.
Coming up at the end of this month, we’re proud to be a gold sponsor the 2019 Tucson Pride—marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. This year’s festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park. Also that weekend is the annual Tucson Greek Festival, where we will eat, drink and dance the weekend away. Catch a bite to eat and some live entertainment Thursday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Sept. 29 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.
Returning to downtown next month is the annual TENWEST Impact Festival, designed to engage the community to solve economic, social, cultural and environmental challenges. The festival kicks off Oct. 11, and runs through Oct. 20.
And in November, we just can’t wait to have a ball over at the Tucson Museum of Art for the Crush Block Party, held Nov. 1.
We’re hosting an event of our own, and it’s coming up soon. This year’s Executive Excellence Awards, hosted Nov. 13 at the Desert Diamond Casino Diamond Center, is still accepting nominations. Let us know who you think the region’s best executive leader is by nominating online at insidetucsonbusiness.com/events/.
That’s just a taste of what’s to come, with plenty of community events, high school athletics and municipal happenings to cover in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.