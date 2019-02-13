Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is pleased to announce a $20,000 gift from Fry’s Food Stores and The Kroger Foundation in support of their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. With these funds, Fry’s is adopting a meal delivery route to provide special-diet meals for homebound seniors and adults for an entire year.
Mobile Meals volunteers drive 33 routes in 22 ZIP codes throughout Tucson, Sahuarita, and Green Valley delivering meals to more than 230 homebound adults each day. To learn more, volunteer, or adopt-a-route, visit MobileMealsSoAZ.org
