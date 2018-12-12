While much of the community is excitedly preparing for the return of the holiday season by stringing lights, buying presents and making travel plans with family, The Explorer and Marana News celebrate winter a little differently.
Much like jolly old Santa Claus, we’re busy making lists and checking things twice—though instead of judging the merit of little boys and girls, we’re preparing categories for this year’s Best of the Northwest.
Every year, these publications host a spectacular competition highlighting the region’s most impressive (and popular) businesses and community members: Restaurants, book stores, first responders, vet clinics, movie theaters and just about everything else you can think of.
Last year was my first running the contest, and we were lucky enough to receive more than 4,200 votes, a marked increase from the prior year, though I firmly believe our readers will once again surpass that figure by leaps and bounds. It will take a village to make this year’s Best of the Northwest the most complete list in recent memory, so I am once again reaching out to our loyal readers: Make sure to participate, fill out a survey and let us know where you love to spend your time (and money).
The contest goes live Monday, Dec. 17, at tucsonlocalmedia.com. Just click on the “Best of the Northwest” tab on our banner. There won’t be nominees from which to choose, but that’s where you come in. Submit businesses under one of the many categories, and submit as many as you’d like—we won’t stop you! But we do have a new rule this year: Businesses can only win in one category. (That will be the category they get the most votes in; should they come out on top in multiple categories, the second-place finisher will take the top spot.)
Nominations open next Monday, and will remain open until Sunday, Feb. 17. The winners and runners-up will be compiled into a list and on your doorstep in our March 20 edition.
As the calendar year creeps towards the final few weeks and New Year’s resolutions begin to come to minds, I’d like to take a few lines to thank our wonderful team for all they do—both professionally and in the spirit of community service. Every year, our staff sets an unofficial goal to give back to the local community, and here are the results:
In 2018, our organization contributed $250,000 of in-kind advertising and several hundred hours of volunteer hours and media promotions.
Outside of the newsroom, the Town of Oro Valley is asking community members to share their priorities for the local government in the coming years to better inform the new mayor and councilmembers (and the rest of the council and town staff) prior to the planning process. The input will aid in the development of the town’s future strategic plan; Oro Valley has retained Glendale-based The Mejorando Group to aid in the process.
To participate, head to the Oro Valley Public Library’s Adler Meeting Room next Tuesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The library is located at 1305 W. Naranja Drive.
And to sweeten the pot (or to convince people to participate during the holiday season), the town is offering free desserts and coffee, while two participants will win $50 gift cards to local restaurants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.