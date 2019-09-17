Circle K is giving away a free year of environmentally-friendly fuel to one lucky Tucson resident and it could be you!
The giveaway coincides with the introduction of the Conserve-Reduced Emissions Program new to Tucson. The Conserve program invests in carbon emission reduction projects to reduce tailpipe emissions by 30 percent.
Circle K and GreenPrint, the gas station's partner on the new sustainability initiative, will host a ribbon cutting at the Circle K on 5725 W. Ina Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. to celebrate the introduction of the Conserve program to Tucson. The mayors of both Tucson and Marana will be in attendance.
To register for the free gas giveaway, visit www.circlekconserve.com/tucsongiveaway-2 or register at the ribbon cutting by Oct. 2.
For more information on the Conserve program, visit www.circlekconserve.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.