One Tucson company is celebrating the 2019 Girl Scouts cookie season with a big promise: They will buy cookies from every girl who visits them this Thursday, Feb. 7.
For the fourth year in a row, Trusting Connections nanny agency and sitter service co-founders Rosalind Prather and Caroline Wesnitzer are vowing to purchase cookies from every scout that visits between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. while they set up shop at the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona headquarters (4300 E. Broadway Blvd.)
The cookie sales don't just help fund Girl Scout programming. Young women also learn entrepreneurial skills and self confidence.
From the Girl Scouts website: “It's about the experience of running her very own cookie sale, working with others, and building a lifetime of confidence as she learns five skills (goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics) essential to leadership, success, and life.”
In the spirit of the programs’ educational goals, girls will be asked to give either individual or group sales pitches to Prather and Wesnitzer. The scouts will then draw from a jar with notes indicating how many boxes the company will purchase—between one and 25.
Signs, posters and other sales props are welcomed.
