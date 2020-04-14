The Marana Unified School District expanded its free grab and go meal service to an additional 270 locations last week after more than a dozen bus routes were added to the program. The change, which went into effect last Thursday, April, 9, includes stops in several high density areas.
The new locations are in addition to the Marna Cares Mobile service and grab and go meals at a dozen different school locations.
Children (and their parents) can drop by one of the bus stops for a free lunch and breakfast for the following day.
The bus stop service runs Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For approximate times at each stop, go online at maranausd.org/Page/3996. The district asks that families maintain social distancing practices while picking up meals.
Back in early March, MUSD announced that it would operate its Marana Cares Mobile meal program throughout any school closures—and will continue to do so until the start of summer. The service is available Monday through Friday at the intersection of Sandario and Anthony roads from 11 a.m. until noon, and at the El Tiro and Andway roads intersection from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
“Nutrition is critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful,” said Superintendent Doug Wilson, in a district statement. “This service allows us to meet those needs during times when students are not at school so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn.”
Meals are also available for pickup from ten Marana Unified elementary schools and two K-8 schools:
- Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Road
- Coyote Trail Elementary: 8000 N. Silverbell Road
- DeGrazia Elementary School: 5051 W. Overton Road
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: 5650 W. Moore Road
- Estes Elementary School: 11280 W. Grier Road
- Gladden Farms Elementary School: 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive
- Ironwood Elementary: 3300 W. Freer Drive
- Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Road
- Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Road
- Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop
- Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella
- Twin Peaks K-8: 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road
All meals are free to children ages 18 and younger, and they do not need to be a Marna Unified student to receive food. Per federal meal program requirements, children must be present to receive a meal. If you need to make arrangements for special circumstances, send an email to c.l.kalahar@maranausd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.