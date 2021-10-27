Sections of the Bajada Loop in Saguaro National Park’s Tucson Mountain District will once again be closed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10.
This closure does not include the Sus Picnic Area, which can be accessed via Hohokam Road. No vehicle or bicycle access to Signal Hill will be permissible until Nov. 11. More information will be available in the park’s Red Hills Visitor Center.
There will be heavy machinery, large trucks, and construction traffic moving in both directions on the on-lane road. Visitors should use caution.
Visit nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/conditions.htm for more information.
