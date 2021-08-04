You weren’t imagining things if you thought July’s monsoon storms were something special: The heavy rainfall broke three records, including one that had stood for 66 years.
A total of 8.06 inches of rain fell at Tucson International Airport in July, breaking the previous record of 6.08 inches that fell in July 2017 and exceeding the previous record of the wettest month in Tucson’s monsoon history, set at 7.93 inches August 1955. July in Tucson generally only sees 2.21 inches of rain.
It’s also the highest rainfall to date in a monsoon season, with 8.23 inches falling between the June 15 start of the season and July 30. The previous record for wettest monsoon through July 30 was 6.80 inches in 2017.
The Santa Cruz and Rillito rivers flowed bank to bank at times and county officials discouraged the use of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop because of flooding dangers. They also warned people against swimming, kayaking or other playing in flooded washes because of the danger of flash floods, debris beneath the surface and fast-moving currents. The county was forced to close several flooded streets in the region, including northwest corridors such as Trico Road and Avra Road.
This past month stands in stark contrast to last year’s monsoon, which ranked as the second driest ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service. For comparison, July 2021 saw more than four times as much rainfall as the entire 2020 monsoon, which received only 1.62 inches of rain, as measured from the Tucson International Airport.
While many enjoyed the rains, the downpours did result in dangerous flash flood conditions. Multiple times throughout July, the Northwest Fire District and Tucson Fire Department performed swift water rescue operations. These rescues took place in the Santa Cruz River near Silverbell and Ina Roads, as well as Avra Valley Road. Northwest Fire reminds you to turn around if you encounter a flooded area, and that “flooding can be a threat even if it’s not raining.” Other parts of the state, especially the Flagstaff area, saw major flooding and structural damage due to the heavy rain.
The rainfall has resulted in a vibrant and green Sonoran Desert, with wildflower blooms and lush mountainsides. This is a welcome sight for the state, which is experiencing an ongoing drought. According to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, 89% of the state reached “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions in June 2021. The only part of the state not in extreme or exceptional drought was the southwestern corner around Yuma County, which still ranked as “abnormally dry.” However, the
Arizona Department of Water Resources states that “while summer precipitation does not typically alleviate long-term drought conditions, it is possible to see some short-term improvement.” The Arizona Drought Monitoring Technical Committee is expected to release a short-term drought status map based on July’s record-breaking rainfall later this week.
This week, the Weather Service is forecasting highs above 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temps and more storms possibly rolling in on the weekend.
