On Thursday, Feb. 14, just after 2:00 p.m., a "use-of-force encounter" at the Pima County ￼Adult Detention Complex resulted in the death of 53-year-old David Ray Maxwell. The corrections officer involved, Jason Hubert, was placed on ￼administrative leave immediately following the encounter, as is standard protocol.
Hubert was was not injured during the encounter, and has been ￼employed with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department since October 2007. The incident is currently being investigated by Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal ￼Investigations Division.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is unable to release any further information at this time and the department is ￼in the process of notifying the inmate’s next of kin.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, "￼Detention Complex have limited Force Options available to them. Such Options are limited to Officer ￼Presence, Verbal Communications, Soft Empty Hand Control techniques, Pain Compliance techniques, ￼Oleoresin Capsicum spray, and Hard Empty Hand Control techniques. At this time the investigation is still ￼ongoing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.