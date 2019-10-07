Drivers along Interstate 10 should avoid using the Marana Road exit for the next few hours, according to the Marana Police Department, after a semi-truck collided with a guard rail on the exit ramp.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is on scene investigating the accident, and drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling in the area.
