voices: you say

WHAT BACK DOOR?
Regarding Aug. 14 letter, “Switch Sides”: The author accused me of being “the architect of the town golf course closure movement” and also accused me of “slipping out the back door” during the July 31 council meeting. Neither is true.
First of all, I was at the meeting to speak on an agenda item that was pulled from the agenda. That’s why I left. Second of all, there was no reason for me to speak on the golf course issue that evening as everyone already knows how I feel. Third and most important, I did not slip out the back door as there is only one door, so I slipped out the same door that you slipped in.
—Mike Zinkin, Oro Valley
GRADING SCALE
Regarding July 31 story “Mountain View rolls out new grading scale”: I have been a special education teacher for over 20 years. Prior to that, I held various office positions for over 15 years. I think that qualifies me as having had “real life experience.” Principal Garelick claims that his new grading system “actually demonstrates life in the real world.” I find that ludicrous. He also claims that his system is “less punishing” because all students will be “engaged” and not get zeros. If a student does not turn in an assignment, that student is sent to a “base camp” after school, even though they “have to take care of siblings or may have a job.” How is this “less punishing”?
Most teachers deduct a few points for assignments turned in late, and even offer extra credit to bring up students’ grades. They can also grade on a curve. In my opinion, Mr. Garelick’s new grading policy (which is based on some trendy new book) encourages students to shirk their responsibilities. Good luck to them in “real life.”
There are already procedures in place for those students with academic and behavioral difficulties. Interventions already exist. If there is a general lack of student motivation, then that indicates a poor school climate. The principal and administration are responsible for that. Supportive environments trickle down from the top.
I would have loved to attend the informational meeting on July 31, but the article wasn’t published until that very day. Oops! It appears someone missed a deadline!
—Roberta Kurtz,
Tucson
SAY SOMETHING
I recently had the misfortune of driving through wet paint apparently spilled from the back of a moving vehicle. Starting to notice this more and more on our roads. You can follow the stream of paint for miles and into parking lots and neighborhoods, where unsuspecting drivers’ tires sling it onto their cars that will ultimately end up costing money to remove it or hours of cleaning.
There needs to be accountability for this. Anyone witnessing paint leaking from a vehicle should call the police department and give a license plate number and location so that maybe the party responsible for this can be fined or ticketed.
If you see something, say something!
—Tim Rodriguez,
Oro Valley
THE REST OF US
Golf consumes 75 percent of all the Oro Valley parks and recreation budget. Why are we spending the majority of town parks funds for 250 members who have seven other golf courses within a 15-minute drive? What about the rest of us?
I have four sons who play field sports. Oro Valley needs more soccer/lacrosse fields, and baseball fields to accommodate the many families with children who play field sports. It’s disheartening when Oro Valley’s soccer teams have to host a “home” game down at Reid Park because Oro Valley doesn’t have the field availability. Have you ever seen soccer practices at Naranja Park? Because of the lack of field space, soccer players of all ages are forced to practice on the same field at the same time. Imagine, 18 year olds trying to practice on the same field as the 5 year olds. It’s unsafe practice conditions for both the teens and the younger children.
What about the kids who want to play basketball? My 8 year old has decided that he wants to start playing basketball this year. The town has only one basketball court at Riverfront Park. What about the skate park that was planned for Naranja Park or bike trails for kids who don’t want 24/7 adult supervision? Again, 75 percent of the parks and rec budget goes to golf, that’s why!
All of us are paying an extra half-cent tax on everything we buy in Oro Valley. What is our money getting us? Three underused town golf courses for a very small number of the residents in Oro Valley. Again, what about the rest of us?
I would like to see a reduction in the number of golf holes to match the demand for golf and make golf pay its way like the community center does. We can then use the sales tax money to build the facilities and amenities Oro Valley wants and needs instead of overspending on golf.
—Anna Clark,
Oro Valley
STEP IT UP
During the July 31 town council session Steve Jones, a representative of the Cañada Hills Homeowners Association, delivered a confrontational three minute address to Mayor Winfield about the golf course decision.
There is much that is wrong with Mr. Jones’ approach and address. I want to point out the most offensive statement. Mr. Jones said, “Please stop acting like there will be no legal repercussions or costs. Please stop before every Oro Valley resident pays the price.” I took this statement as a threat from the Cañada Hills HOA Board to every Oro Valley resident.
Really? This is how the HOA wants to influence all Oro Valley residents to their side of the argument? My advice to the Cañada Hills HOA board: You need to dramatically up your game.
—Kim Krostue,
Oro Valley
FIXER UPPER
Oro Valley residents know the town bought a troubled golf course property in 2015. HSL purchased the Hilton hotel and golf course out of bankruptcy in December 2014. The town then agreed to buy the golf courses and community center at terms very favorable to HSL. Previous letter writers have noted ongoing annual losses.
Both the courses and community center require major renovations. Better news is that the dedicated half-cent sales tax will cover 2019 operating expenses plus have a surplus. Bonds will be required to complete about $6 million in community center renovations and upgrade course irrigation systems. The half-cent dedicated sales tax now generates funds to also cover debt service.
In Tucson, no golf courses have opened since 2012 and none are planned. The Golf Club at Vistoso sadly closed in 2018 and its future remains uncertain. Population in Oro Valley and neighboring areas continues to increase with ongoing new residential developments plus homes already approved but not built.
After you buy a fixer upper, it’s time to renovate and create a functional property. The detailed July 2017 National Golf Foundation Study studied several options for the courses and recommended a 27-hole layout for most flexibility. The town is considering both the existing 36 holes as least costly to implement and other options including 27 holes. Course modifications including new irrigation systems and turf reduction would decrease operating costs.
I’ve been among the many residents angry at the way the golf course purchase was made, including purchase terms saddling Oro Valley with recurring losses. For the town and its residents though it’s time to move forward. Make improvements to the irrigation systems and courses and community center so functional, updated facilities can re-emerge from the town’s fixer upper.
— Rosalie Roszak,
Oro Valley
AT-LARGE
I’ll try not to be just another loud, boorish formerly important person on the El Con golf course debate. But the simple truth of the matter is twofold: It will only be settled by a general election, and continuing to debate, ad nauseam, is bad municipal governance.
It’s already claimed one highly competent town employee. People, we really run the risk of being labeled “Geezerville” by the metro’s hard-left.
For future reference, the best way to avoid this situation is for Oro Valley to have district council elections, not the current “at-large” elections, which federal courts have held are open invitations to chicanery, discrimination and corruption. Numerous whole states, including neighboring New Mexico—not known for its political integrity—have passed constitutional amendments abolishing all forms of local at-large election schemes.
Unfortunately, Arizona is not one of them. Just look at Tucson’s screwed-up mess to see where at-large will take you.
—Bill Sellers, Oro Valley
CHIEF DEBATE
As a 20-year resident and extremely pleased with Oro Valley Police Department keeping us safe, I was extremely disappointed that the current mayor and some members of the council have decided to replace Chief Sharp from the outside.
Hiring from outside the department will more than likely cause a morale problem and will cost the town more as relocation and job demands drive up salary. The decision to hire from outside shows lack of confidence and is a slap in the face of Chief Sharp who has done an outstanding job. I have to assume there are capable department members who could replace him with minimal disruption.
I and other residents are losing confidence in the new council who touted leadership skills not yet demonstrated.
— Art Shave, Oro Valley
CAN MARANA WRITE?
Can nobody in Marana write? Every week I read the Marana News, “The voice of Marana since 2007.” Every letter to the editor published is always from and about Oro Valley.
—Bill Johnson, Marana
Want to see your opinion in the paper? Send letters to the editor to logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com. or to 7225 N. Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, Arizona 85741, ATTN: Letters to the Editor. Submission does not guarantee print.
