The American Heart Association, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Heart Walk, an event that has been instrumental in innovative breakthroughs over the last 25 years.
Since the inception of the Heart and Stroke Walk in 1993, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have plummeted by 45 percent. Each walker and each donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done.
The Tucson Heart and Stroke Walk is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Nearly 1 million people walk each year walk for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke. This year the Tucson Heart and Stroke Walk will be held on April 27, 2019 at Gene C. Reid Park’s Outdoor Performance Center. Individuals and teams can register online at Tucsonheartwalk.org.
“While we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Heart and Stroke Walk, the event is still focused on its initial assignment, funding groundbreaking research through the passion of walking together to change lives,” said Greg Taylor, 2019 Heart and Stroke Walk chair, in a release. “I am honored to serve and play a role in the promise of a better future for younger generations to live.”
Over the past 25 years the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association have funded $3.4 billion in research. But the work is far from done. The American Heart Association is nearing the $5 billion mark as we work to fund big ideas to pioneer breakthroughs in our understanding and treatment of heart disease and stroke.
