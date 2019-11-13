1. Laugh out loud with stand-up comic Norm MacDonald best known for his four-year stint on Saturday Night Live. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $20-$35; startickets.com.
2. Witness the impossible at Champions of Magic with a cast of world-class magicians including international award-winners presenting daring grand illusions. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $28-$65; foxtucson.com.
3. Listen to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Grammy-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17; Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; $31-$87; ticketmaster.com.
4. Listen to virtuoso organist Shin-Young Lee. Details: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd.; $20; eventbrite.com.
5. Listen to the Paris-based Modigliani Quartet featuring pianist Fabio Bidini with the music of Mozart, Stravinsky and Brahms presented by the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music. Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.; $30, $10 students; arizonachambermusic.org.
