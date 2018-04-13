The Autism Society of Southern Arizona will host the 12th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair on Saturday, April 28 in Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Kino Park Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. The Autism Walk & Resource Fair offers a fun and informative day filled with food & drink, children’s activities, an autism community resource fair, and much more.
This event is designed to provide a wealth of information to individuals and families affected by autism and to help educate and raise awareness of this prevalent disorder.
The entire community is invited to join the Autism Society of Southern Arizona as they strive to improve the lives of all affected by autism. The Autism Society encourages all to participate in southern Arizona’s largest autism event by registering, forming a Walk Team, attending the resource fair and/or making a tax-deductible donation.
For more information regarding registering, sponsoring or volunteering for this event, or to make a donation, visit as-az.org or call the Autism Society of Southern Arizona at 770-1541.
