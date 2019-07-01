Authorities have released the names of the two motorcyclists killed on Tucson’s north side Saturday night.
Both 53-year-old Lydia Carter and 41-year-old Benjamin Chavez were struck by a pickup truck while on a motorcycle in the area of Roller Coaster Road and North Grande Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies discovered by individuals with “severe” injuries, according to a release.
Chavez was declared dead at the scene. Carter was transported by Northwest Fire District to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Traffic investigators have taken over the investigation, which resulted in an arrest of 69-year-old Thomas Waites for two counts of manslaughter, criminal damage and driving under the influence. Waites is currently being housed at the Pima County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.
