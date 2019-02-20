Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.