When Oro Valley held the first state of the town address in 2001, it was a modest event with 250 attendees and just three local sponsors.
Over time it has transformed into a large annual affair. This year’s event, held last Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the El Conquistador resort, brought in major sponsors such as the University of Arizona, a luncheon with more than 660 guests and a business expo of more than 40 local companies.
Organized by the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the state of the town invites business and community leaders to eat a resort-catered lunch and listen to a presentation on the newest developments of the town, delivered by the mayor.
Before that happened, UA President Robert Robbins took the podium to talk about the beneficial and blossoming partnership between the university and Oro Valley.
“Just a few weeks ago, Carol Stewart, who is heading up our research parks, led us through a ground breaking of the Oro Valley U of A Innovation [Labs], it’s an incubator accelerator, it’s well positioned and it has been the vision of many in this room to accomplish,” Robbins said.
He also gave high praise to Dr. Julie Funk, who will serve as the dean of the newly-approved UA College of Veterinary Medicine headquartered in Oro Valley.
In his first state of the town speech, Mayor Joe Winfield focused on the town’s Strategic Leadership Plan, which was set in stone during the first few months of his tenure. It lays out specific goals for town staff to reach, focusing on the economy, culture and recreation and core services of the town such as public safety, roads, water, land use and more.
He addressed perceptions that his council and the town are not friendly to new businesses, saying labels such as “pro” or “anti” development are too simplistic. He said he wants to work with commercial properties and business owners to do projects that will help the town thrive.
Going forward, Winfield said it’s important to support local business now more than ever, with the “Amazon Effect” decreasing demand for brick and mortar retail stores. He praised the recent purchase of the Oro Valley Marketplace by local developer Town West Realty as an example of this. Town West plans to redevelop the retail center into a mixed-use property with residential and entertainment components.
To create more of those opportunities, the staff, council and the Planning and Zoning commission will be working to pass “targeted commercial code amendments,” designed to allow new developers to redevelop existing commercial properties.
Building on that idea, Oro Valley’s Community and Development director JJ Johnston highlighted the newly adopted Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy as the town’s guide to transforming into a “live-work community.”
“We’re focused on retaining, expanding and attracting new businesses,” Johnston said. “We’re focused on continuous process improvements and achieving peak performance in our operations. We’re focused on updating our competitive incentives that will encourage primary employers to fill empty buildings and invest in new facilities, and we are especially focused on competing for and winning world-class projects.”
Johnston envisions a “44th industrial revolution” that Oro Valley could seriously capitalize on. He said industries such as aerospace, engineering, artificial intelligence, information technology and others could be viable new ventures for the town.
He hopes they’ll follow the lead of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, which employs over 1,000 people at Innovation Park. The new state-of-the-art Oro Valley Innovation Labs are designed to sweeten the deal as well.
Winfield used this platform to talk about the council’s recent decision to keep 36 holes of golf and the community center. He said it was the right thing to do for the benefit of Oro Valley.
“One of my campaign commitments was to reduce the golf losses,” Winfield said.
“After months of public input, legal counsel, and Town Manager Mary Jacobs’ financial analysis for the various options, it became increasingly apparent to me that the town could best be served by keeping the 36 holes.”
He said that similar to how the new Oro Valley Innovation Labs were built because of public-private partnerships, the golf course should be a similar enterprise.
“After attending the ground breaking, I realized that the same community spirit and participation by all stakeholders could make 36 holes of golf succeed,” Winfield said.
He encouraged audience members to join the golf course as members or sponsor youth golfers. He highlighted corporate golf memberships between business associates and tournament sponsorships.
“The town’s courses are exceptional, but they are expensive to operate and maintain,” Winfield said. “So help us grow the game of golf here in Oro Valley. Together, we can retain and enjoy this community asset.”
Oro Valley Police Chief Danny Sharp gave an emotional speech for his last state of the town. He will retire next February after 41 years in law enforcement.
Sharp spoke about Oro Valley’s brand of “full service community policing” built on maintaining the public’s trust.
He touted the department’s “out-of-the-box” programs, including High Visibility Enforcement aimed at maintaining traffic safety, the UAV drone program which maps crime scenes and car crashes, their active shooter and protection of children training, and partnerships with the nearly 100 community volunteers that help the department do patrolling, fingerprinting, special events and more.
“These are just a few of the programs for which we’ve been recognized both nationally and internationally,” Sharp said. “Effective public safety comes down to trust and our ability to understand and adapt to the changing needs of our community.”
Sharp received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Winfield said that maintaining an effective and efficient government is at the forefront town staff priorities. He announced an upcoming website update and new social media app presences, and said he and his colleagues will be participating in “Know Your Town Council” where council members will be tabling at special events to hear from their constituents.
“So whatever your preference—phone, email, social media, web or old-fashioned in-person conversation—we are eager to engage with you,” he said.
