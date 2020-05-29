For the first time in more than two months, the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department will welcome guests back to the community and aquatic centers once the facilities reopen Monday, June 1—though be prepared to wear a mask when you arrive.
The town closed both facilities March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will reopen both amenities with new safety and sanitation procedures and guidelines for patrons.
In addition to wearing masks, guests are asked to stay home if their temperature is over 100.4 degrees or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms. The public will also be asked to wash their hands frequently, maintain social distancing and make reservations for any lanes at the pool. Swimmers should also plan on arriving and leaving in their swimwear; locker rooms will remain closed, and showers will not be available.
Both the community and aquatic center will operate under new operating hours. The former will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday (and closed daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The aquatic center will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday (with cleaning from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.), from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to reopening to the community center, Oro Valley also announced the return of its Movies on the Lawn program. The parks and rec department will host a free screening at the community center throughout the summer.
Catch “Frozen 2” on June 20 at 7:30 p.m., “Sonic the Hedgehog” July 18 at 7:30 p.m. and “The Call of the Wild” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Anyone planning on using the facilities should read the town’s reopening information webpage for more information.
