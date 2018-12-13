Marana Unified School District recently announced its Marana Cares Mobile service during winter break: Monday through Friday (except Christmas and New Year’s Day) Dec. 24, 26, 27, 28, 31 and January 2, 3, 4, at select locations.
Created from a retired school bus, Marana Cares Mobile offers free nutritious and delicious meals in an air conditioned/heated mobile facility with interior and exterior serving areas. Handicap accessible, the refurbished mobile unit offers a fun dining experience, with Wi-fi, Chromebooks, and literacy encouragement for children.
Marana Cares Mobile operates during school breaks and summer months. Since its inception in the winter of 2015, Marana Cares Mobile has served 7092 meals.
Marana Cares Mobile winter break schedule:
- Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church), 11 a.m. to noon.
- 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District), 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Marana Cares Mobile is made possible through private donation, corporate sponsorships, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program*. *Summer months only.
To learn about donations/sponsorship, call 520-682-3243. http://www.maranausd.org/mcm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.